TMC councillor’s son found dead in his office in Kolkata

Pintu Shil, the son of the TMC councillor, was found dead in his office in Kolkata’s Garden Reach district. According to a source, a member of his family found the body hanging in a room on the property on Saturday.

According to West Bengal Police officials, the 42-year-old allegedly hanged himself. Ranajit Shil, a TMC municipal councillor for 133 Ward, is the father of Pintu. According to his family, the body was found on Saturday night around midnight.

The All India Trinamool Congress councillor’s son died, however the exact cause of death is still under investigation by police. Additionally, according to police sources, the site has not produced any suicide notes.

