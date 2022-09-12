According to a study, this blood test can now identify cancer even in the absence of obvious signs.

According to a recent study, even a routine blood test can identify numerous cancer kinds in a patient before any signs appear.

The study was offered to over 6,000 adults aged 50 or older and detected few cases of illness. The overall results revealed that nearly a third of the cancer tests were for cancer, which was not regularly checked or was in the early stages.

The test not only identifies illness, but it also pinpoints the area of cancer, allowing doctors to expedite subsequent therapies needed to confirm disease.

For the first time, the results of Galleri tests were sent to patients and physicians so that they could follow them as they underwent any additional examinations or treatments.

NHS England has called the Galleri test a gamechanger and plans to release the tests of trials of 165,000 individuals next year.

6,621 adults were offered blood in the study, out of which 6,529 were detected as negative, but probable cancer was detected in 92. Furthermore, 36 people, or 1.4 per cent of the study group, had solid tumours or blood cancer, and a woman was diagnosed with two cancers at the same time.

Along with ovarian and pancreatic cancer, the test also identified 19 solid tumours in organs including the breast, liver, lung, and colon. There were determined to be 36 tumours in total, of which 14 were in the early stages of cancer and the remaining 26 were cancers that had not been checked frequently.