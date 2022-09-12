CM Basavaraj Bommai promises plans significant anti-encroachment drive in response to Bengaluru flood

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, promised that there will be no disparity in the removal of encroachments that had been constructed against the law.

Speaking to media in Vidhana Soudha on Monday, Bommai claimed that those who built the house and other buildings on ‘rajakaluve,’ impeding the free flow of rainwater, have gotten eviction notices.

Rajakaluve is a term used in Karnataka to indicate water resources and the flow of water into a lake, canal, pond, or any other body of pooled water. Construction is absolutely prohibited within a 25-meter range of Rajakaluve.

Unprecedented rain lashed Bengaluru, India’s ‘Silicon Valley,’ flooding roads and housing complexes and causing traffic to come to a crippling halt.

The Chief Minister claimed that houses in low-lying areas were also affected by the recent floods, in addition to tech employees and companies. ‘This time, the anti-encroachment drive will be taken up on a large scale… the work of removing encroachments will begin soon,’ he said.

Bommai had stated during Bengaluru’s flooding that the Karnataka government has approved Rs 1,500 crore for Bengaluru’s water drainage and another Rs 300 crore for clearing encroachments.