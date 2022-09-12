Gujarat-sized Doomsday Glacier: On the Verge of Disaster

Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, which is about the size of the state of Gujarat, is perilously close to causing catastrophic sea level rise, flooding in low-lying areas, and submersion of coastal districts. The West Antarctic glacier is in a phase of rapid retreat, according to researchers, which is causing anxiety around the world.

Thwaites Glacier, also known as Doomsday Glacier, has been among those most severely impacted by climate change and rising temperatures as a result of global warming. According to scientific speculation, the glacier and adjacent glacial basins could completely vanish and cause a three to ten feet rise in sea level.

The study published in the journal Nature Geoscience states that understanding the recent history of Thwaites Glacier, and the processes controlling its ongoing retreat, is key to projecting Antarctic contributions to future sea-level rise.

The analysis revealed that Thwaites is retreating at over 2.1 kilometers per year, which is ‘twice the rate observed by satellite at the fastest retreating part of the grounding zone between 2011 and 2019.’

The seafloor in front of the glacier has been carefully charted by scientists, providing them with a glimpse into how quickly Thwaites advanced and receded in the past. Geologic features that were previously unknown to science were revealed by the picture, which also served as a kind of crystal ball for Thwaites’ future.

The team added that Thwaites is really holding on today by its fingernail and that some big changes must be over small timescales in the future even from one year to the next once the glacier retreats beyond a shallow ridge in its bed. The team now wants to sample the seabed sediments directly so they can more accurately date the ridge-like features.