On PM Modi’s birthday, health ministry to introduce ‘Adopt a TB patient’ programme

On September 17, the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the health ministry plans to launch two health programmes, one of which involves the adoption of tuberculosis patients, according to top sources who spoke to India Today on Monday.

The other activity is ‘Rakhtdaan Amrit Mahotsav,’ a nationwide blood donation drive that spans from September 17 to October 2. ‘Our aim is to eradicate TB by 2025. We are also starting the process of adopting TB patients. Every district will likely have 150-200 TB patients, who will be provided nutrition kits. We are also planning on reaching out to people to adopt TB patients,’ according to sources in the health ministry.