Over the past 30 years, a study finds that over a million sea turtles have been slaughtered illegally.

Over 1.1 million sea turtles have been illegally slaughtered in the past 30 years, according to a recent study. Despite laws intended to safeguard them, at least 44,000 turtles have been unlawfully slaughtered and sold annually across 65 nations, according to scientists from Arizona State University.

According to the UN, the market for illegal wildlife products, including trafficking and hunting, will be worth $23 billion yearly.

The turtles were murdered for their meat and their components were utilised to create jewellery, antiques, and traditional medicines, according to the study’s primary author, Jesse Senko. The species was designated as critically endangered by Senko.

To ascertain the prevalence of illicit turtle hunting, the researchers looked at more than 209 different peer-reviewed articles, reports, and surveys from conservation organisations. According to The Guardian, the study was published in the journal Global Change Biology.

Over 43,000 turtles were smuggled between 1990 and 2010, according to the research, however Senko thinks the figures are exaggerated.

According to the survey, Madagascar and Southeast Asia are popular destinations for illicit hunting. The two most popular markets for illegal sea turtle products are China and Japan, with the majority of the transaction taking place in Vietnam.