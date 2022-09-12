pTron launches ‘Force X10’ smartwatch in India: Details

Mumbai: Indian tech accessories brand, pTron has launched new smartwatch named ‘Force X10’ in the market. The wearable is priced at Rs 1499 and is available on Amazon for purchase in 4 colours- Pure Black, Glam Black, Space Blue and Suede Pink.

The new smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling and call receiving feature. It features a 1.7-inches large HD full-touch colour display and a 2.5D curved spherical dial in a premium alloy metal casing. It has 8 active sports modes and allows users to monitor their blood oxygen and heart rate on a real-time basis. Other features include Raise & Wake Display, Camera Control via Bluetooth, Sedentary Reminder, Music Control, and multiple watch faces.