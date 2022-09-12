To have a healthy lifestyle, use these 5 healthy alternatives to white sugar.

Every sweet dish, from cakes to mithais, primarily uses sugar. While we appreciate the taste of white sugar, we frequently overlook its negative effects. According to studies, white sugar is a highly processed food that has been linked to heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and extra belly fat.

Here are several flavorful and healthful substitutes for white sugar.

Stevia



Unlike other sugar substitutes, stevia is a natural sweetener. It is far sweeter than sugar and has no calories. Stevia can help prevent weight gain and lower blood sugar levels when sugar is substituted.

Dates



Dates are one of the best natural sweeteners. They are a source of fructose, which means a natural type of sugar found in fruit. Dates are high in fiber, nutrients, potassium, iron, and magnesium which helps in building proteins in the body, and fiber benefits in your digestive system by preventing constipation.

Honey

In addition to being high in calories, honey also has significant amounts of the vitamins and minerals calcium, potassium, vitamin C, B1, B2, B3, and B6. Along with having antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory qualities, it has a lower GI value than sugar. Honey can also help with sore throats and coughing.

Jaggery



Because it contains more molasses than sugar, jaggery has more nutrients. Molasses are a beneficial by-product from the sugar-making process that is frequently eliminated when refined sugar is produced. Because of its potassium concentration, it also keeps the electrolyte balance and aids in avoiding water retention.

Brown sugar



As compared to white sugar, brown sugar is less in calories. It consists of various micronutrients like calcium, iron, zinc, potassium, phosphorus, copper, and vitamin B-6, which are very important for a healthy functioning body. The molasses present in brown sugar can help in boosting metabolism.