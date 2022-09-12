US: Transportation Board to Lead Space Accident Fatality Probes

The US government announced Friday that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will assume the lead in examining upcoming commercial space mishaps when a person is killed or seriously injured due to more private companies sending people into space.

According to a contract the NTSB signed with the Federal Aviation Administration, the NTSB will be the primary investigating body in those fatal or injury situations regardless of whether the victim was on board the commercial space launch or reentry vehicle (FAA).

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said, ‘This agreement demonstrates our shared goal to ensuring a safe, strong, and dynamic US commercial space economy.’

The NTSB will also take the lead if there is damage to property not associated with the commercial space launch or reentry activities or the launch site from debris that could reasonably be expected to cause death or serious injury.

All other commercial space accidents will be investigated by the FAA as the principal agency.

According to the NTSB, the last agreement between the two organisations was inked 22 years ago.

On its proposal to formalise the investigative processes for commercial space accidents and incidents, the NTSB is now reviewing public comments.