Vivo launches Vivo Y22 in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Leading smartphone brand, Vivo launched its Vivo Y22 in India. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage variant will cost Rs. 14,499. The handset is currently available via the official Vivo website in Metaverse Green and Starlit Blue colours.

Vivo Y22 is a dual-SIM (nano) smartphone. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It sports a 6.55-inch LCD display with HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) resolution. The display has a 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio, and features 70 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, with 530 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo Y22 features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, and OTG support. The handset is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.