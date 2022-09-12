DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Vivo launches Vivo Y22 in India: Price and specifications

Sep 12, 2022, 07:48 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading smartphone brand, Vivo launched its Vivo Y22 in India. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage variant will cost  Rs. 14,499. The handset is currently available via the official Vivo website in Metaverse Green and Starlit Blue colours.

Also Read: Poco launches new M-series smartphone in India: Price and specifications 

Vivo Y22 is a dual-SIM (nano) smartphone. The smartphone  runs on Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.  It sports a 6.55-inch LCD display with HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) resolution. The display has a 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio, and features 70 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, with 530 nits of peak brightness.

 

Vivo Y22 features a dual rear camera setup and  an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Connectivity options include  dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, and OTG support. The handset is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging and  packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 12, 2022, 07:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button