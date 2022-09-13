Air pollution wakes up dormant cancer genes in nonsmokers; Study reveals!

According to recently released studies, even those who have never smoked can develop lung cancer as a result of air pollution. By rewriting our understanding of them, the research’s conclusions may aid the medical community in avoiding and treating tumors. As per reports, scientists discovered that tiny particles in polluted air triggered cancer genes that were already present and latent in an individual’s lungs that were already irritated from breathing the polluted air.

The study aids in medical professionals’ comprehension of why so many non-smokers frequently get lung cancer or tumours. The study’s authors stated that although smoking is still the biggest cause of lung cancer, the fact that air pollution awakens cancer genes should serve as a ‘wake-up’ call for everyone.

‘Globally, more people are exposed to harmful levels of air pollution than to toxic compounds in cigarette smoking, and these new results relate the necessity of addressing climate health to improving human health,’ said Professor Charles Swanton of the Francis Crick Institute. The $16 million investigation was funded by Cancer Research UK and carried out by Francis Crick Institute. In order to conduct the study, the researchers measured the exposure to PM 2.5 in a group of more than 400,000 persons from the UK, Taiwan, and South Korea.

The results of the study are in contrast to those of a Canadian study that found that even very low amounts of pollution can be dangerous and, over time, seriously impact one’s health. According to a study done in Canada and published by WION, 8000 individuals in that nation pass away each year as a result of air pollution. Since Canada has always produced incredibly low amounts of pollution, this development came as a surprise.

Between 1981 and 2016, the study considered data on air pollution in Canada as well as information on more than 7 million Canadians. According to Prof. Michael Brauer from the University of British Columbia, ‘these results show that significant health advantages may be obtained by ongoing reductions in air pollution and more severe regulatory requirements, even in nations like Canada and the UK’.