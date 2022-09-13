As 42 cattle die from lumpy skin condition, Maharashtra announces aid

According to the Maharashtra animal husbandry department, the spread of lumpy skin disease has claimed the lives of up to 42 cows and buffaloes.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday instructed the animal husbandry department to stay alert and take appropriate action to stop the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle after preside over a cabinet meeting. Additionally, he promised that the District Planning Committee would allocate Rs 1 crore to each district in order to compensate the injured farmers.

Cattle cannot be moved to places like Mumbai unless they are certified to be sound. As a result, the city has had a limited supply of buffalo meat since Monday.

‘As lumpy skin disease is rapidly affecting livestock in the state, a cabinet meeting was held today to take measures to deal with it. At this time, it was decided to compensate the farmers or animal husbandry whose livestock died due to this disease from the funds of the state government as per the criteria in the National Disaster Prevention Policy. For the implementation of this decision, a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad of the concerned district,’ released a statement on behalf of the Chief Minister.