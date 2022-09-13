Can some people have neurological and psychological issues as a result of monkeypox?

When several outbreaks of monkeypox cases were recorded in different parts of the world in the last few months, experts voiced their concerns. Most incidences of monkeypox have been seen in gay and bisexual men. The virus causes flu-like symptoms, itchy skin sores, and skin rashes.

Currently, some experts are examining how the virus affected persons who were infected, leading to neurological and psychological issues.

An article in Science Alert purports to examine all the data regarding neurological or behavioural issues in individuals with a monkeypox infection from before the current monkeypox outbreak. The journal eClinicalMedicine publishes the findings.

According to the study, a negligibly small percentage of infected individuals (2 to 3 percent) experienced severe neurological issues and got severely ill. Seizures and encephalitis were among the problems.

Experts have discovered some evidence of a group of persons with monkeypox who experienced more typical neurological symptoms like headache, muscle discomfort, and exhaustion in addition to the severe and uncommon brain disorder.

To fully comprehend the situation, additional research and in-depth study are required. How severe and how long-lasting these symptoms were has not yet been determined by research. Additionally, more research is required to determine the proportion of monkeypox victims who also suffered from psychiatric issues including anxiety and sadness.