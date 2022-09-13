CBI to investigate Sonali Phogat murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been given the permission from Union government to assume charge of the Sonali Phogat murder investigation. According to sources, the investigation agency will file a FIR in the case soon.

This development occurs after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requested a CBI investigation in a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Sonali Phogat, a senior in the Haryana BJP, died in Goa on the night between August 22 and 23, and her death is being investigated as a murder suspect.

Sonali Phogat’s body had multiple ‘blunt injuries,’ according to the autopsy. Phogat was allegedly ‘forcibly drugged by her two associates,’ according to the Goa Police. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case thus far, including Sudhir Sangwan, her personal assistant, and Sukhwinder Singh, one of his associates.

In addition, Edwin Nunes, the owner of the famous Curlies where Phogat was spotted partying hours before she was dead, along with two other people, Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar, have also been detained in connection with the slaying.

Sources claim that the First Information Report (FIR), case diary, statements, and other documents associated with the Goa Police investigation will now be sent to the CBI. Meanwhile, a Goa court has imprisoned Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh for 13 days.