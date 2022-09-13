Fire breakout at Secunderabad bike showroom, 6 died, several others jumped off to safety

An electric showroom in Secunderabad suffered a major fire on Monday night, which resulted in the deaths of at least six persons, including a woman. At 10 o’clock at night, a lodge and a restaurant on the top four floors of a building close to the passport office caught fire.

The hotel staff and guests were aware of the fire and smoke and called the fire department. Fire tenders arrived at the scene quickly to put out the flames. The ground level was where the electric scooters were being charged, which, according to the police, may have caused a short circuit or fire. About 24 people were trapped inside, the most of whom were residents of other states, and six of them died while others were saved.

‘Six dead after a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad. Fire broke out in an electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st and 2nd floors. Remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot,’ CV Anand, the commissioner of Hyderabad, informed ANI.