First 3D model of a planet circling a binary star system has been created by researchers.

We’re still looking for exoplanets. We have been creating powerful telescopes with the aid of modern technology that can not only scan the universe for what is visible but also those that can pinpoint developments in lights that are not visible to human eyes.

5084 extrasolar planets have been confirmed as of this writing. There are 3,811 planetary systems outside of our solar system. Additionally, 8912 additional candidates are pending confirmation.

However, this is the first time that scientists have created a 3D structure of a planet-containing binary system.

A binary system consists of two stars orbiting one another. Planets can also revolve around one or both stars in a binary system.

In a recently concluded study, an international team of astronomers made use of National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) network to detect a Jupiter-like planet in a binary system (GJ 896AB). The binary system is just 20 light-years away from Earth.

The team found the planet by using a method known as astrometry. The same technique enabled the scientists to design the system’s three-dimensional architecture.

The Astronomical Journal has published the study’s results.