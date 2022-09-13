India’s industrial production growth decelerates to 2.4%

New Delhi: The industrial production growth in the country has decelerated to a four-month low of 2.4% in July. Data released by the Union Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry has revealed this. Accordign to the data, the poor performance of manufacturing, power and mining sectors is the main reason for this.

The previous low in industrial output growth was recorded at 2.2% in March this year. IIP grew 6.7% in April, 19.6% in May and 12.7% in June. Factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 11.5% in July 2021.

The manufacturing sector expanded 3.2% in July 2022. It was at 10.5% in July 2021. The power sector showed a growth of 2.3% as against 11.1% a year ago. The mining sector witnessed a contraction of 3.3% in July 2022 whereas there was a growth of 19.5% in the year-ago period.