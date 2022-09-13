Iranian military facilities are being used to make weapons in Syria; Report

On Monday, September 12, Israel’s defence minister, Benny Gantz, asserted that Iran is transforming Syrian military installations into missile factories. Gantz continued by saying that within a few weeks, Iran would be able to generate enough highly enriched uranium to create three nuclear weapons.

Gantz described all 10 locations in Syria on a map that are reportedly being used to supply Hezbollah and other Iranian allies with weapons. Using more than ten military installations in Syria, he claimed, Iran has been manufacturing sophisticated missiles and weaponry. ‘For its own reasons, Iran is constructing terrorist factories in Syria. Recently, it also began constructing cutting-edge factories in Yemen and Lebanon. This pattern must be reversed ‘, Gantz remarked while participating in a seminar in New York.

Gantz stated these were military facilities of the Centre D’Etudes et de Recherches Scientifiques (CERS), a Syrian government organization that produces missiles and other weapons for Iran, while displaying the map. ‘Iran converted CERS into factories that produce precision, medium- and long-range missiles and armaments for Hezbollah and Iranian affiliates. In other words, it evolved into a factory for cutting-edge strategic weaponry, constituting another Iranian front’, explained Gantz.

Notably, Israel has been stepping up its assaults on sites in Syria that it claims are connected to Iran for many years. ‘The Masyaf area, a location in the western Hama district where Gantz said an underground weapons development complex threatens Israel and the region, has been the target of many Israeli airstrikes. Masyaf in particular is utilised to create sophisticated missiles’, he claimed. Iran and Syria have not yet released any public statements in response to Gantz’s allegations.