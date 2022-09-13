Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, minister V Sivankutty set to visit Finland next month, to study education model

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to visit Finland next month on an invite from the European country’s government. The purpose of the visit is to study the education model of Finland.

Kerala chief minister will visit Finland in the first week of October. He had got an invitation from Finland government, ANI reported, quoting sources. According to the source, education minister V Sivankutty will also visit Finland with Kerala’s chief minister. The purpose of the visit is to study the education sector of Finland. There have been reports that some other ministers of the Kerala government will also be travelling. Among other things, these visits are aimed at attracting investment and learning from foreign models in key areas.

Political opponents also raised some questions about these visits citing the state’s financial position. However, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balgopal said there was no such dire crisis. ‘There is no strong financial crisis in the state. Exchequer is safe even after Onam festival’, Balagopal said adding that the slight crisis referred by government functionaries was created by the central government. Balagopal said the departure of the CM and other ministers abroad is for the ‘good sake’. ‘We need to learn foreign models also. It will not affect state exchequer in any sense’, Balagopal added.