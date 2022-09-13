Kozhikode Mayor announces to form 10-member committee to review stray dog situation

Kozhikode: Amid hike in cases of stray dog menace, a 10-member committee was formed to review the possible solutions as stray dog attacks continue to stun the state. Mayor Dr M Beena Philip said in a press conference that the newly-formed committee consists of two veterinary doctors, corporation councillors and secretary. Minister MB Rajesh had said the other day that Kerala will seek permission of the Supreme Court to kill stray dogs which are dangerous. The Mayor said that the corporation will seek legal advice on this matter and will implead as party.

Improper disposal of garbage has a part to play in the rising number of stray dogs on the streets. CCTVs will be installed at 40 centres to get hold of those littering and disposing of waste near public spaces. Stray dogs will be allowed to be fed only on three spots decided by the corporation. Action will be taken against those violating it.

Conducting keyhole surgery for sterilisation is under consideration. Doctors will be given proper training for that. The ABC Centre in Poolakadavu here will be converted to a training centre for conducting keyhole surgeries. The number of beds used for performing surgeries will be increased so that the sterilisation process can be hastened. So far, 9710 stray dogs have been sterilized. The Mayor said that the sterilized dogs are being released after administering the anti-rabies vaccine. It is not practical to prepare shelters for stray dogs in the first phase. Finding spaces for that purpose remains a concern that needs to be addressed.

It was found that the stray dog that gave birth to five puppies near Francis road in Kozhikode the other day was not sterilized. The dog was caught, taken to ABC Center and inspected, which revealed that the dog was not sterilized, said Corporation Veterinary Officer Dr VS Sreeshma. She also added that the uterus of dogs will be removed during the sterilization procedure and that they will not be able to conceive as a result.