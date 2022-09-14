‘7 months of war’; Ukraine regains Kharkiv, raises flags in occupied towns

The Kharkiv region and other territories taken by Moscow on the first day of Vladimir Putin’s military assault have reportedly been returned to Ukraine, according to The Guardian. The Ukrainian military was seen in Vovchansk, a freshly freed city in Kharkiv Oblast, fewer than 20 kilometres from the Ukrainian-Russian border, on Tuesday, September 13, according to a video released by Ukraine’s official border guard agency.

After reclaiming control of the areas that had been under Russian occupation for six months, Ukrainian forces hoisted flags in the towns and villages. Ukrainian troops hoist the national flag in the keytown of Kreminna and on a rooftop after establishing their authority over the Kharkiv area. Russian soldiers have fled the region as Ukraine has gained significant territorial advances, particularly in the city of Kharkiv.

According to reports, Russian military and intelligence leaders have started to leave Crimea in the aftermath of recent setbacks. According to the BBC, Ukrainian forces have taken control of Izyum and Kupiansk, two important supply centres for the Russian forces in the Donbas. Both cities are located in the Kharkiv area.

