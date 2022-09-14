Doctors remove deodorant bottle from 27-year-old’s stomach in Kolkata

Doctors of Burdwan Medical College Hospital surgically removed a deodorant bottle from the stomach of a 27-year-old man. The patient complained of stomach pain on Wednesday and went to the hospital’s emergency room. When doctors discovered a seven-and-a-half-inch long bottle in the patient’s stomach with its lid still on, they were horrified. They made the decision to remove the bottle surgically.

According to the doctors, the 27-year-old South 24 Parganas resident will be kept under surveillance for seven days. The bottle was taken out from the stomach in a two-hour procedure. The young man’s oesophagus was harmed as a result. That was also repaired surgically. Additionally, the intestines were impacted, necessitating surgery in the future.

As per Dr Arindam Ghosh, the deodorant bottle entered the body through the rectum twenty days ago for an unknown cause. His stomach had been hurting ever since. Hospital Superintendent Tapas Ghosh said, ‘This was a big deal for us, we treated him with uttermost care’.