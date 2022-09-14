Isro plans to create a simulator to help astronauts prepare for the Gaganyaan expedition.

The Gaganyaan mission, which is anticipated to launch its first unmanned mission next year, is searching for companies to build a simulator to train astronauts for the voyage.

The four air force pilots chosen for the mission who have already finished their initial phase of training in Russia will receive additional instruction from ISRO.

The Indian space agency has announced a global tender to buy a dynamic training simulator. According to the article, qualified vendors will work with ISRO to construct the simulator as well as provide simulation software, crew module interior setup, mission sequencing, and design and system reviews.

For India’s first attempt to launch humans into space, Isro has been striving to create new facilities for the mission crew and astronaut training. There are four IAF pilots in training.

The four pilots, who could be India’s first astronauts to launch into space from within the nation, have not yet had their identities revealed by the space agency.

Firms have until September 30 to reply, after which the Department of Space will start the vendor qualification process.

The astronauts’ familiarisation with the crew module, orientations, and various mission phases will take place in the training simulator. It will also provide them with information about vibrations and acoustics at different stages of the mission and help in practicing standard operating procedures for the ambitious mission.