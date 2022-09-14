Kindergarten school shut down by authorities after Keralite 4-year-old’s death in Qatar

Doha: In connection with the death of a four-year-old girl in a school bus, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar issued an order to close the private nursery school. The action was taken after finding grave lapses from the school authorities following a primary probe. Minsa, hailing from a Malayali family, was suffocated to death after she was locked up in her school bus for hours. She was the daughter of Kochuparambil Abhilash Chacko and Soumya, hailing from Chingavanam in Kottayam district.

KG-1 student of Springfield Kindergarten Minsa Mariyam Jacob fell asleep inside the bus when she was left unattended mistakenly by the bus staff. They locked the bus parked on the open ground after their duty. Minsa was spotted lying unconscious only when the staff returned to resume duty the next day. Though they rushed the girl to hospital, she could not be saved. The mishap happened on September 11, on Minsa’s birthday.

A preliminary probe suggested that absence of air circulation in the bus and scorching heat might be the reason for death. The mortal remains of the child will be brought to Nedumbassery airport on Wednesday. The body was handed over to her parents in Qatar following detailed examination for two days. Qatar’s Minister of Education Buthaina Al-Nuaimi met Minsa’s parents and offered condolences to the couple. The education ministry has launched an investigation into the matter. Local media reports suggest that three persons were arrested in connection with the incident.