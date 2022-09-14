Maharashtra Village’s Mysterious Underground Sounds Give ‘Stranger Things’ Chills

Mumbai: Residents of a town in Maharashtra’s Latur district are perplexed as unexplained sounds can be heard beneath, across the community, in what would seem to be a scene from the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’. This has been occurring for more than a week at this point. According to a district official, Hasori village has received reports of the strange subsurface noises.

Hasori village is just 28 kilometers from Killari, the site of a terrible earthquake that killed more than 9,700 lives in 1993, and district officials have asked scientists from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism to visit the village to investigate the peculiar phenomena, he added. However, officials said that since then, there has been no seismic activity in the region.

Latur district collector Prithviraj BP visited the village on Tuesday and urged the people not to panic. A team of experts from Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University of Maharashtra’s Nanded will visit the village today, according to officials. According to local reports, loud mysterious sounds have been heard underground since September 6, leaving villagers scared and perplexed.