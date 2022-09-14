Owaisi says, When avoiding questions about inflation, Modi ‘moves faster’ than cheetah

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of AIMIM, said of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that when it comes to dodging important issues, he is faster than the cheetah.

The leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who arrived here after a two-day trip through Rajasthan, referred to the recent Varanasi court decision in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case as a ‘setback’ and claimed that it infringed the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

He also criticised the state of Uttar Pradesh’s decision to survey its madrassas. When reporters questioned the Hyderabad MP about plans to bring the fast big cat to the country, Owaisi made the cheetah statement, which he later said was done in a comedic way.

When issues like inflation or unemployment are brought up, Owaisi claimed the prime minister ‘moves faster’ than the cheetah, meaning that Modi ignores them.