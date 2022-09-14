PM Modi, Vladimir Putin to meet at SCO Summit; G20,UN cooperation on agenda!

Moscow/New Delhi: On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which will be held in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are slated to meet on Friday. Among other important topics, the PM is anticipated to talk with Putin on India-Russian cooperation at the UN, bilateral trade, and economic cooperation.

‘A conversation on the international agenda with PM Modi will also take place; the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20, and the SCO,’ Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to Russian news agency Tass.

India is expected to serve as both the SCO and G-20 chair. PM Modi is also anticipated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping while taking part. Although earlier this week, the Indian and Chinese soldiers finished their disengagement in the Gogra-Hotsprings area, the meeting is nevertheless significant given the stalemate along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. India will head the SCO and also chair the G20 in 2023, so this is very significant, Ushakov told reporters. India will also preside over the UN Security Council in December.

According to the Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan, Manish Prabhat, ‘SCO leaders are gathering for the first time in two years owing to the COVID epidemic. Some bilateral discussions will take place on the fringes of the SCO. However, the schedule of the meetings will be finalised in due course’. The SCO conference is also anticipated to be attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Shavkat Mirziyoyev and PM Modi’s meeting has also reportedly been finalised, according to an official.