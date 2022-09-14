Police uncover loopholes in statements after 8 hrs questioning Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani were both summoned by the Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and the Delhi Police has reportedly found inconsistencies in their statements. Before choosing when to call the actor again, the senior officials will discuss Jacqueline’s remarks.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez joined the investigation after receiving a third summons, and she was questioned in the extortion case today for about eight hours. Pinky Irani, who was allegedly paid in crores of rupees for the role of introducing Jacqueline Fernandez to the con artist, was with her.

The Delhi Police found inconsistencies in their answers during the initial round of questioning and would likely push them more. Pinky Irani and Jacqueline Fernandez’s statements were first recorded separately, after which they were confronted and questioned together to gain further insight into the situation.

Another Bollywood actor, Nora Fatehi, was questioned by the agency about the matter earlier this month for six to seven hours, and her statement was recorded.