Right-wing opposition in Sweden leads as 98% of the districts have been tabulated

After a closely contested vote for parliament on Sunday, the right-wing opposition in Sweden maintained a slim lead over the center-left coalition in the final hours of counting on Wednesday, according to electoral authority figures.

After the election on Sunday, the Liberals, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, and Moderates enjoyed a one-seat advantage; nevertheless, the results were too close to call before all postal and foreign ballots had been tallied.

By 1325 GMT on Wednesday, 98% of election districts had been counted, and it appeared that the right would win 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament. If this outcome was confirmed, Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson would have the first opportunity to form a new government.

The results showed that the ruling Social Democrats and their amorphous center-left alliance were on track to win 174 seats.

The election administration stated that a preliminary tally of all votes would be released on Wednesday or Thursday.