Why do we enjoy eating burgers, ice cream, and pizza so much?

What is the real cause of the majority of people’s preference for unhealthy foods over those that are healthy?

Why do nearly all other people choose pizza to chapatis, burgers to dosas, and ice cream to fruits? Undoubtedly, there is a reason for it.

Dieticians Kajal and Bushra, co-founders of Healthy Steady Go, claim that there are some scientific justifications for why we enjoy some foods and detest others.

Having not enough sleep

Many individuals consider sleep to be a symptom of fragility. According to research, getting less sleep than necessary makes people crave unhealthy meals more frequently. Lack of sleep negatively impacts every system in our body and increases our desire for comfort, whether it comes from a warm hug or junk food.

Too much stress

Our bodies release the stress hormone ‘Cortisol’ while under stress. Scientific research has shown that consuming fats and sweets can improve mood and provide comfort. Our body thus develops a need for more of these meals.

Eating too fast

People today try to finish their entire meals in 5 to 10 minutes! Now is the moment for us to all re-evaluate this behaviour. Overeating can result from the brain and gut not communicating properly during fast eating, which can cause the brain to overlook signs of satiety.

Hormonal irregularities

Hormones in your body may cause full havoc, whether it be during your monthly menstruation cycles or when a woman is pregnant. Namely, hormones like Leptin and Serotonin which are involved in the coordination between your gut and brain can lead to super strong cravings at weird hours.

Other reasons why we crave for all these fast foods include insufficient water & protein intake and ?nutrient deficiencies