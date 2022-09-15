Make your perfume last longer with these easy hacks

Similar to brushing your teeth, applying perfume has become a regular ritual. Although using perfume may seem obvious, utilising and maintaining it properly needs some skill. Fortunately, these easy tactics will extend the freshness and aroma of your favourite fragrances.

Material required: Perfume, Moisturiser, Hairbrush, Makeup remover

Moisturise: Compared to dry skin, which allows the perfume to readily slide, oily skin has the ability to maintain the scent for a longer amount of time. Before misting your favourite perfume on your skin, use a moisturising product without any scent.

Target pulse points: Spraying perfume on heated or pulse places on the body ensures that the aroma remains there for a longer period of time. It also supports distributing the fragrance throughout the body and allowing it to linger throughout the day. The key pulse sites are on your neck, inside of your elbows, behind your knees, on your ankles and calves, and on your wrists.

Spray a dash on your brush: When you spray fragrances straight on your hair, it dries out and becomes more fragile. Instead, spray some on your hairbrush before brushing your hair to ensure little damage and a pleasant scent all day.

Don’t rub; dab instead: Rub the perfume on your wrist together something we have all done at one time or another. Little did we realise as we rubbed the top notes of the aroma will actually be forced to fade more quickly by perfume. So the next time, just softly rub your wrists together.

Store perfumes in cool, dark places: Heat and light cause the scent to lower the fragrance’s quality. Instead, keep them in cold, dry places to preserve their longevity, such as the drawers in your bathroom vanity that aren’t near any windows or the refrigerator.

The lighter the scent, the less it lingers: Smells like wood and musk will last longer on your skin than lighter, aromatic fragrances like citrus or jasmine since they have a larger molecular structure. When choosing a new perfume, keep this in mind because you could finish bottles of lighter, more aromatic scents more rapidly.