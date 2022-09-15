Navaratri 2022: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced special trains on Durga Puja. The national transporter will run special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Haridwar. The ticket bookings for these special trains began already. The Eastern Railway Zone will also run train services between Sealdah and New Jalpaiguri.

Full list:

Kolkata-Ajmer Durga Puja Special trains:

03125 Kolkata – Ajmer Puja Special train will leave Kolkata at 2:00 pm on every Tuesday between October 4, 2022, and October 25, 2022 (4 trips) and will reach Ajmer at 7:40 pm the next day. Train number 03125 Kolkata–Ajmer Puja Special train will halts at the following stations: Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih railway stations.

03126 Ajmer – Kolkata Puja Special train will leave Ajmer at 10:00 pm on every Wednesday between October 5, 2022, and October 26, 2022 (four trips) and will reach Kolkata at 05:00 am on the third day.

Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Durga Puja Special trains:

03129 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Puja Special train will leave Sealdah at 11:50 pm every Thursday between October 13, 2022, and October 24, 2022 (seven trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 am the next day.

03130 New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah Puja Special train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 12:00 noon on every Friday between October 14, 2022, and October 25, 2022 (seven trips) to reach Sealdah at 11:35 pm on the same day.

Kolkata-Haridwar Suvidha Puja Special trains:

82315 Kolkata-Haridwar Suvidha Special train will leave Kolkata at 11:25am on October 1, and will reach Haridwar via Patna at 6pm the next day.

Train no. 82315 will leave Haridwar at 8:30pm on October 2 and will reach Kolkata at 3:30am on the third day.

For more information, passengers can refer to IRCTC’s official website.