Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices edged lower today. Both the indices had opened at five-month highs. But they reversed those gains through the session.

BSE Sensex fell 412.96 points or 0.68% to close at 59,934.01. NSE Nifty declined 126.35 points or 0.73% to settle at 17,877.40. The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, NTPC, PowerGrid, Grasim, Coal India and M&M. The top losers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Titan, HDFC Life, and IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Infosys, Cipla, Tech M, Tata Steel, Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals and Bajaj Finance.