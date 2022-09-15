The night sky in Glasgow is illuminated by a meteor.

In some areas of Scotland, a meteor that survived a fiery re-entry into the planet’s dense atmosphere caused the night sky to become green. Several locals recorded the fireball, and they posted videos of the flaming arrival of the outer object as it plummeted on social media.

Over 800 observations of the greenish meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere were reported, according to the United Kingdom Meteor Network. South of the Hebrides, in the Atlantic, is where the meteor is thought to have touched down. However, as they would not have survived, the remains could be burned stuff.

‘There have been nearly 800 reports of the fireball that was seen over the UK last night. The preliminary trajectory has been calculated by the IMO and indicates that the object, which we now believe to be space debris, would have landed in the Atlantic south of the Hebrides,’ the UK Meteor network said.

The observations occur as five asteroids approach Earth this week in a potentially deadly manner. Five asteroids that will hit Earth before the end of this week have been identified by the asteroids tracking organisation, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Asteroids are rocky pieces that were left over when the solar system formed approximately 4.6 billion years ago. The Nasa Joint Propulsion Laboratory states that an asteroid is considered to be close to Earth if it is less than 1.3 times the distance between Earth and the Sun, which is around 93 million miles away.

JPL is monitoring their motion in orbit around the Sun, even though none of them are on a collision course with the planet.