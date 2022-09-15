What determines how quickly or slowly you lose weight?

You’ve been eating only vegetables, broccoli, and lean proteins, and you exercise every day. You are consuming a lot of water and cancelling your plans to eat pizza for evening. You are most likely on the proper path in terms of nutrition and activity.

There are some additional significant things that could be affecting your weight reduction process, though, if you are still unsatisfied with your progress.

Here are some unexpected elements that affect how quickly or slowly you might lose weight:

Your current weight

Your metabolism will increase as you gain weight. You must now consume less calories each day than you burn in order to build a calorie deficit and lose weight. This can be easier for those with a higher weight, as they burn more calories.

Your weight-loss history

It may become more difficult for you to lose weight every time if you have a history of weight gain, weight loss, and weight gain. This is due to the fact that, based only on body size, your metabolic rate decreases when you lose weight.

Your lifestyle

Losing weight will happen more quickly for individuals who change to a better lifestyle. Your eating habits, activity level, sleep quality, and stress levels are some fundamental aspects that can be improved.

Your sleep habits

Our metabolic rate and the speed at which we can lose weight are significantly influenced by the amount of sleep we get each night. Experts argue that people who sleep less than seven hours per night tend to have slower metabolisms.

Your age

People find it more difficult to shed weight as they age. Even if they are successful in losing weight, it will happen considerably more gradually. This may be the result of a variety of factors, including hormonal changes and the loss of muscle mass that comes with ageing.