A ‘mass grave’ was found with over 400 bodies in the Kharkiv region; Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, announced on Thursday that a mass grave had been discovered in the city of Izium as a result of the retaking of the territory over the previous weekend. ‘ A large-scale grave of persons was discovered in Izium, Kharkiv region. The required procedural steps have already been taken there, and tomorrow should bring more material to light that is clear and validated’, Zelensky stated.

‘Russia leaves death everywhere—in Bucha, Mariupol, and now, regrettably, Izium. and should bear the blame. Russia must be held accountable for this conflict in genuine terms by the entire world. We shall make every effort in this direction ‘,he continued. Over 440 dead were found in the mass grave, some of which were victims of airstrikes and shelling. In the Kharkiv region, the Russian forces had been utilising it as a logistics base. Large quantities of weapons and equipment were also left behind.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the head police investigator for the Kharkiv region, told Sky News, ‘I can say that is one of the biggest burial sites in a big town in liberated (areas)… 440 victims were buried in one place. Some died from artillery fire, while others perished from airstrikes’. To bolster Kyiv’s two-week-old counteroffensive aimed at driving out Russian occupiers, the United States pledged an additional $600 million in military aid.

Ukraine connected the finding to what transpired in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, during the initial phases of the assault. Russia has been charged with committing war crimes in Ukraine, according to the country’s Western allies. In a separate Russian attack on the southern port of Mariupol, hundreds of civilians were likely murdered, according to Ukrainian officials in April. Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential staff, charged Russia with murder in a tweet.