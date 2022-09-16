CBI detains former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president in connection with teacher job scam

After six hours of questioning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) President Kalyanmoy Ganguly on suspicions of taking part in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

The central investigating agency called Ganguly on Thursday, and he was questioned at Nizam Palace for six hours. After his arrest, CBI agents took him to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata for a medical checkup.

He was called to the Nizam Palace by the CBI on Thursday along with a number of documents. On Thursday morning, Ganguly arrived early at the CBI office after receiving a summons from the agency. However, reports claim that he was unable to provide all of the records that the investigators had requested. He added that certain documents had been lost.

Dr. Shanti Prasad Sinha, a former SSC advisor, and Ashok Kumar Saha, a former SSC secretary, were both recently arrested by the agency. The CBI has filed FIRs under non-bailable sections against Sinha, Saha, and three other officers, including Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Soumitra Sarkar, and Samarjit Acharya in the alleged scam. The CBI is looking into the multi-crore job scam in Bengal.