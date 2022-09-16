Dalit man beaten up for drinking water from pot for ‘upper castes’ in Rajasthan

A gang of men reportedly beat up a Dalit man in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer area with iron rods and sticks for allegedly drinking water from a pot intended for members of upper castes.

According to them, four persons have been charged with violating the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as a result of the incident that happened in Digga village.

On Tuesday, Chatura Ram and his wife were travelling to Digga they stopped at a grocery store and Chatura Ram drank water from a pot left outside the store. As per the police, four to five men beat him used iron rods and sticks on him for drinking water from a pot they said was only for persons from superior castes.

Ram sustained injuries behind one of his ears and on other body parts. They said that after being brought to a hospital, his statement was recorded. On the basis of the victim’s allegation, a case was opened in the issue. Police said they are yet to confirm Ram’s accusation that the accused also fired bullets.