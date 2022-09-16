Davis Cup 2022: Prajnesh Gunneswaran to face US Open runner-up Casper Ruud

Lillehammer: In tennis, India will face Norway in the World Group I tie campaign of Davis Cup 2022 today. Ace Indian player Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face Norway number one and US Open runner-up Casper Ruud. Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Viktor Durasovic in the singles matches.

India’s Yuki Bhambri will play in the doubles along with Saketh Myneni on Saturday. In the reverse singles, also on Saturday, Ramkumar will be up against Ruud while Prajnesh faces Durasovic. Each match will be a best-of-three sets affair. The matches will be played on an indoor hard court at Hakons Hall in Lillehammer.

India had beaten Denmark 4-0 in the Davis Cup World Group I play-offs in New Delhi earlier this year.

The Squads:

India: Rohit Rajpal (non-playing captain), Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Mukund Sasikumar.

Norway: Anders Haseth (non-playing captain), Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic, Lukas Hellum Lilleengen, Herman Hoeyeraal, Simen Sunde Bratholm.