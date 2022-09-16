Follow these easy steps to grow papaya trees on your roof

In Indian homes, papaya is one of the nutrient-dense foods available. Including papaya in our daily diet aids in digestion and maintains a healthy stomach. Potassium, vitamin A, fibre, and many other proteins and minerals that give you energy and aid with a variety of health issues are abundant in papaya.

Most individuals plant papaya trees in their yards to make use of them anytime they want because of this. So let’s discuss some tips for growing papaya trees on the terrace of your house.

Choosing the right seed and fertiliser: For a plant to develop properly, selecting quality seeds and fertilisers is crucial. Therefore, one must be extremely careful while selecting seeds. After selecting the best seeds, place them in a container that is 5 to 7 feet high. Without nutrients, plants cannot thrive, therefore take great care and utilise only organic manure rather than chemical-rich manure.

Prepare soil: Before putting seeds in the ground, let the soil dry up. The next day, thoroughly blend the compost into that soil and then press the seed 2-3 inches down into the ground. Then top it over with additional soil followed by a few glasses of water.

Use of insecticide spray: Use homemade pesticide spray instead of chemical sprays to protect the papaya plant from insects and pests. Two or three times each week, you can produce a spray using lemon juice, neem leaves, mint leaves, and baking soda. The plants will benefit from this protection and growth.

Take care of proper watering: The seeds must be cared for after being sown. In order for the plant to flourish without any issues, it is necessary to water it and do periodic inspections of it. You should also keep an eye out for clearing the area around the plant of any wild grasses.