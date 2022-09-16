Here are 4 plants you can place indoors to improve your energy and happiness

The benefits of bringing greenery indoors are numerous. Along with enhancing the home appearance, it also improves the air quality and radiates positivity. Not all plants can be maintained indoors, though. Some of the greatest indoor plants are rumoured to bring us riches, while others are thought to be unlucky and draw bad energy. Consult the Vastu Shastra to determine which plants belong outside and which ones belong inside.

Feng Shui is a Chinese concept that has similarities to Vastu Shastra. Vastu Shatra, which translates to ‘science of architecture’ is a Sanskrit phrase. The goal is often to provide a welcoming and serene environment. Its research is applicable to placing plants in homes that will impact the well-being, fortune and riches of its inhabitants. Bamboo, jasmine, aloe vera and money plants are good indoor plants, however, cactus and creepers are thought to draw in bad energy.

Following its guidelines, the following are some plants you need to preserve inside your homes:

Lily: A lovely plant like lily can enhance the appearance of your house. It brightens the interior and encourages leading a healthy lifestyle. It cleanses the air and wards off evil spirits. Lily is also said to encourage emotional well-being and provide harmony and calm. For both physical and emotional well-being, they ought to be positioned at the east corner. It can be kept in the southwest corner for abundance and success.

Snake Plant: Africa and Asia are their native continents. It requires little upkeep and may readily endure less water and bright sunshine. This plant is perfect for the bedroom since it filters the air and enhances oxygen flow, both of which alleviate tension and anxiety. If you want to attract positive energy into your home, plant them in the eastern, southern or south-eastern corners of your building.

Money Tree: This plant has a reputation for bringing people luck, happiness, and prosperity as well as having an effect on their financial well-being. It is said that positioning it in the southeast will bring good fortune. These are low-maintenance and may survive in oblique sunlight, just as snake plants.

Lucky Bamboo: Lucky bamboo is seen as fortunate. To survive, they need a lot of direct, strong light. To increase the positive energy in your house or place of business and to bring luck and money, plant it in the southeast. It is said that a 10-bamboo cluster would bring riches and excellent health.