Major road closure announced in Gulf country

Manama: Authorities in Bahrain announced key road closure. Authority informed full closure of the Al Fateh Highway for southbound traffic due to maintenance work. Traffic movement will be diverted to Exhibitions Avenue. The closure will be effective from 1 am to 5 am, from Thursday until Sunday.

Maintenance works of expansion joints of Interchange on Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Highway necessitate the closure of the slow lane on the flyover, and two lanes will be provided for northbound traffic movement to Manama. The closure will be effective from Thursday at 11 pm until Sunday at 5 am.