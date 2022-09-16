Sharad Pawar criticises BJP says, Money, power being used to topple governments

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the nationalist Congress party, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday and claimed that the party was using its resources—including money, power, and other resources—to destabilize the nation’s governments. He claimed that this kind of activity has never been carried out at such a large scale in the nation.

The NCP leader also mentioned that the term ‘khokha’ (crore), which refers to the state’s elected officials, was becoming more and more popular. Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell in June, the Shiv Sena and the BJP have been at each other’s throats, and the term is now being used to suggest that money was exchanged to get MLAs to change sides.

When questioned about eight Congress lawmakers switching sides to the BJP in Goa and the Aam Aadmi Party accusing the saffron party of trying to engage in horse trading in Punjab, Pawar claimed that such actions had caused the administrations of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh to change.

‘In Maharashtra, 40 to 50 MLAs defected (referring to the rebellion in the Shiv Sena) and the government changed. In MP, the Kamal Nath government fell and Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned as chief minister,’ he said.