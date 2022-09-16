DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for third day in a row

Sep 16, 2022, 04:25 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices registered their worst week today. Today’s loss is the worst since the week-ended June 17, 2022.  BSE Sensex settled at 58,840.79, lower by  1,093.22 points or 1.82%. This the first time the Sensex closed below 59,000 in two weeks since September 2. NSE Nifty ended at 17,530.85, down by 2% or 346.60 points.

On BSE, around 952 shares have advanced, 2455 shares declined, and 100 shares remained unchanged. Only 2 of the Nifty  stocks – IndusInd Bank and Cipla advanced while all the other stocks tumbled. UPL, Tata Consumer, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement and Infosys were among the top losers.

