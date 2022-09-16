‘Unbelievable milestones’ in Roger Federer’s career: A look back!

One of the most well-known tennis players in the world, Roger Federer, has announced his retirement. He has accomplished a lot of enormous milestones during the course of his distinguished career. Here are some examples of them:

Seven Grand Slams

Roger Federer triumphed in each and every Grand Slam final he participated in between 2003 and 2006. Federer is the only player to have won seven Grand Slam finals, while Bjorn Borg won his first six.

US Open and Wimbledon back-to-back Only Roger Federer has ever won both the Wimbledon and US Open championships in tennis, and he did so four years in a row (between 2004 and 2007).

24-straight wins in championship games

Before he started setting tennis world records, Roger Federer didn’t have to wait long. He has a string of 24 victories in tournament finals between the 2003 Vienna Open and the 2005 Bangkok Open.

Impressive run in two Grand Slams

At Wimbledon (from 2004 to 2009) and the US Open (from 2004 to 2009), only Roger Federer has ever amassed 40-match winning streaks (2003 to 2008).

65 consecutive victories on grass

In his career, Roger Federer has amassed 19 trophies on the surface and is renowned for his supremacy on grass courts. But between 2003 and 2008, when he won 65 consecutive races, he accomplished his most notable feat.

37 weeks in a row at the top

Following his victory at the Australian Open in 2004, Roger Federer rose to the top spot and held it for a record 237 weeks. With 159 weeks, Jimmy Conners is well behind in second place.