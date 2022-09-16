Woman in Vadodara filed FIR against spouse for cheating and unnatural sex

A 40-year-old woman from Vadodara, Gujarat, found the shocking revelation that the man she married in 2014 had undergone a sex change operation to become a man. The woman allegedly reported to the Gotri Police on Wednesday, accusing her husband Viraj Vardhan of cheating and unnatural sex. She listed members of his family in the FIR as well.

She claimed to have met Viraj Vardhan, who had previously gone by the name Vijaita, nine years ago through a matrimonial site. Her 14-year-old daughter was left behind when her first husband died in a car accident in 2011.

The police claim that they wed in front of family members in February 2014 and even went on a honeymoon to Kashmir. ‘However, the man didn’t consummate the marriage and kept giving excuses for many days. When she pressured him, he claimed that an accident that he had suffered while in Russia some years ago rendered him incapable of having sex,’ the authorities said, according to TOI.

The accused told the woman that he would be alright after a minor surgery. He told her in January 2020 that he wanted to have weight-loss surgery and went to Kolkata to have the procedure done. He then revealed the truth, claiming that he had actually had a sex-change operation to implant male organs. She claimed he hid details about the surgery from her.

She said to the police that he began engaging in ‘unnatural sex’ with her and made threats against her life if she told anybody about it. MK Gurjar, a police officer in Gotri, reported that the accused, a resident of Delhi, had been sent to Vadodara.