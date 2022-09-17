$490 million sexual abuse settlement finalised at University of Michigan

According to the University of Michigan, a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who claimed a former sports doctor had sexually assaulted them was completed on Friday.

Robert Anderson, a physician, served as team physician for the university’s football team and other sports teams from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. 2008 saw his passing. The victims were mostly men.

According to the university, 98% of claimants approved of the agreement. The claimants and their attorneys agreed how the money will be divided, it was added.

‘The University of Michigan sincerely regrets the mistreatment that the late Robert Anderson committed. We hope that this agreement aids survivors’ healing,’ in a statement, the university’s governing board chairman, Paul Brown, stated.

The university declared in January that the agreement, the result of years of discussions with the victims’ attorneys, would put an end to any accusations of Anderson’s abuse.