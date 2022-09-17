Davis Cup 2022: India to face Norway today

Lillehammer: In Davis Cup 2022, India’s doubles team of Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni will face Viktor Durasovic and Casper Ruud of Norway today at Hakons Hall in Lillehammer, Norway. The match will begin at 5:30 PM Indian time.

Later on today, in reverse singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face Viktor Durasovic and Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Casper Ruud.

Yesterday, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to US Open finalist Casper Ruud while Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten by Viktor Durasovic. After yesterday’s match, Norway leads India 2-0.

24 countries including India are competing in the World Group I stage of Davis Cup 2022. The 12 winners will advance to next year’s qualifying round while the losers will drop into Group I play-off zone.