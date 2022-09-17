Economic Offences Wing to summon Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer in Rs 200 crore scam

The actor’s designer was called in on Monday to be questioned about her involvement in the same case after the Economic Offences Wing summoned Jacqueline Fernandez and questioned her for roughly eight hours about her alleged involvement in a multi-crore dollar scam in which conman Suresh Chandrashekhar is a key accused.

The dress designer, according to informed sources, resides in Mumbai. In reality, the EOW found throughout its investigation that Sukesh had paid her dress designer enormous amounts of money and sent her some dresses in an effort to impress Jacqueline.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is denied bail, is accused of scamming many high profile people, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. In a charge sheet filed on August 17, the ED named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a high-profile money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar.