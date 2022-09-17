High Court orders Kerala Govt to ensure free treatment for animal attacks, action against people attacking stray dogs

Kochi: Kerala High Court ordered the state government to ensure free treatment to victims of animal attacks, including stray dog bites. The court also urged police to take action against people who attack stray dogs. Action will also be taken against people who attack those feeding dogs.

The interim order was issued by a division bench comprising justice AK Jayashankar Nambiar and justice P Gopinath. The court was considering the petition over killing of a pet dog at Adimalathura in Thiruvananthapuram. The court declared to assure free treatment for the people who were attacked by animals via government hospitals and medical colleges. The free treatment will not be a hindrance to seek compensation for attack later, informed the court.

The court observed that the government is bound to adopt immediate measures to control the stray dog menace. People attack stray dogs due to delay in government’s interventions. The dogs suspected to be infected by rabies have to be caught and relocated. If necessary, such dogs could be tranquilised, noted the court. The petition will be considered again on September 23.